Authorities are searching for a Lancaster man wanted in connection to an early morning slaying in Santa Barbara County.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1000 block of Jason Way in Santa Ynez Saturday morning just before 4 a.m.

Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, of Lancaster is shown in his undated photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. He’s wanted in connection to a slaying in Santa Ynez on Oct. 8, 2022.

Santa Ynez is a small community near Solvang in Santa Barbara County wine country.

When deputies arrived on scene they found a man who was “beyond life-saving measures,” according to Raquel Zick, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.

The man was declared dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

His manner of death has not been announced, according to Noozhawk, an online publication in Santa Barbara County, the unidentified victim may have been beaten to death.

On Sunday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect in the killing as Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, a 26-year-old resident of Lancaster.

He’s described as a white man, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 190 pounds with light brown hair and blue eyes. He is considered dangerous, Zick added.

Hours after the murder, authorities received a report of a van stolen from the home where the killing happened. Investigators now believe that Svane-Morris stole the van after attacking the victim.

The vehicle is described as a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with California license plate: 7GJW053.

Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris is believed to have stolen a blue 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan, similar to the one shown in this undated photo provided by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

If you see the vehicle or come in contact with Svane-Morris, you are urged to immediately call 911.