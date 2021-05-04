Lancaster offers fully vaccinated students chance to win $10,000 scholarship

The City of Lancaster released this photo as they announced a contest to raffle off a $10,000 scholarship for fully vaccinated students.

The city of Lancaster is giving local students who have received the COVID-19 vaccine a chance to win a $10,000 scholarship and other prizes, becoming the latest place in the U.S. to offer an incentive to get inoculated against the virus.

Students who are eligible must be aged 16 to 18, a resident of Lancaster and provide documentation that they’ve been fully vaccinated by the end of June, the city said in a Facebook post.

Eligible students will then have to do the following: post a photo of themselves on social media stating that they’ve received both vaccine doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine — the latter which is the only one currently approved for use in those ages 16 and 17 in the U.S. — or the single dose Johnson & Johnson shot; tag five users in their post; and use the hasthags #10kVaxChallenge and #VaccinateLancaster.

Submissions will be accepted between May 4 and June 30.

They will then be entered into a raffle to win one of three prizes, including the top prize of a $10,000 scholarship. One person will win the second prize, which is a $5,000 scholarship, while 20 winners will get a $50 card, according to the city.

Mayor R. Rex Parris is hosting the contest, and the money is coming directly from his scholarship fund, officials said.

“The Mayor and City Council recognize the importance of immunization to ensure that we do not end up with another outbreak and would like to encourage everyone that is eligible to receive the vaccine so that the entire community can move forward,” the post stated.

As demand for the COVID-19 vaccine wanes, incentives to get the shot seemed to have increased across the country. The free offers range from free beer and marijuana, to doughnuts and salon services — even $100 savings bonds, the Associated Press reported.

As of Tuesday, almost 105 million American adults are fully vaccinated, while more than 56% have gotten at least one dose, according to AP. However, vaccinations have slowed dramatically as of late, with first dose rates dropping to about 965,000 each day from approximately twice that three weeks ago.