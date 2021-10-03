Lancaster shooting leaves man dead: LASD

A man was found shot to death in Lancaster shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, whom police did not identify, was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting in the 500 block of East Avenue J5, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, and the LASD did not release any more information.



Anyone with information is asked to call the LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling CCrime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting lacrimestoppers.org.

Check back for updates to this developing story.