Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola, 1 of 13 service members killed in blast at Kabul airport, to be honored in Rancho Cucamonga

The Rancho Cucamonga community will come together Thursday night to honor one of its own fallen heroes.

Lance Cpl. Dylan Merola was one of 13 service members killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport amid the U.S. evacuation of Afghanistan on Aug. 26.

In his last message home, Merola told his mother he wouldn’t be able to speak to her for a while because he was being moved to a new location in Afghanistan.

Merola, who was from Rancho Cucamonga, had only been in the country less than two weeks when he was killed, family members said.

The 20-year-old Marine graduated from Los Osos High School in 2019 and planned to study engineering in college after his military service.

News of Merola’s death was announced during a recent football game at his former high school.

“Dylan was a beloved son, brother, grandson, great grandson, nephew, a great friend, and a brave soldier who paid the ultimate sacrifice,” part the announcement said.

Grizzly Nation has lost one of its finest. Please join us as we honor as we honor Lance Corporal Dylan Merola, September 2, at 7 PM. pic.twitter.com/WIbIndnwV3 — Principal Cypher (@LOHS_Grizzlies) September 1, 2021

A moment of silence was observed in his honor.

The Rancho Cucamonga community will come together at 7 p.m. Thursday to honor Merola during a remembrance at the city’s Central Park Freedom Courtyard, located at 11200 Base Line Road.

The city also plans to honor Merola at a future city council meeting by displaying an Armed Forces banner in his name, embellished with a gold star. The honor is reserved for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our nation, the city’s website stated.

A carry team moves the transfer case containing the remains of Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., to the transfer vehicle during a casualty return Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)