Actor Lance Reddick is shown on June 19, 2019, in Studio City. (Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

Actor Lance Reddick, perhaps best known for his role on “The Wire,” has died at the age of 60, according to TMZ.

Reddick’s body was found in Studio City at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, TMZ said. His cause of death has not been released, but foul play is not expected.

The Los Angeles Police Department declined to identify Reddick, but the department did confirm officers responded to a death investigation in the 1200 block of Sarah Street.

Daniels had a long career in TV and film, but he will most likely be remembered as Lt. Cedric Daniels on “The Wire,” one of the most critically acclaimed shows of all time.

He also appeared in the “John Wick” franchise and was set to appear as Zeus in next year’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” on Disney+.

Tributes poured out for Reddick online after news of his death was made public.

“Lance Reddick was an incredibly nice guy, and an incredibly talented actor. This is heartbreaking. My love goes out to all his family, friends, and collaborators,” director James Gunn tweeted.

Actor, writer and director Ben Stiller also had kind words for Reddick.

“Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play ‘Afterplay,’ playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Lance Reddick is the kind of actor that improved every single project just by being there. This loss is immeasurable. May he rest in peace,” added writer and producer BJ Colangelo.

Michael Bartiromo contributed to this story.