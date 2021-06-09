Landmark Sunset Beach water tower up for sale at $4.95M

In Sunset Beach stands one of California’s quirkiest homes: an 87-foot-tall structure that serves both as eye candy for PCH passersby and a reminder, in an era of rapid redevelopment, that some things are worth saving.

The landmark water tower dates back to the 1890s, when it serviced steam engines traveling up the California coast. Now, it’s up for grabs at $4.95 million.

Towering above the houses crammed along the sand near the border of Seal Beach and Sunset Beach, the striking residence has become beloved by locals in the decades since it was built — but it has a tumultuous past.

The current iteration of the tower was erected by the Santa Fe Tank & Pipe Co. in the 1940s to store 75,000 gallons of water for the surrounding communities. By the 1970s, the tank was covered with graffiti, the framework of redwood and Douglas fir was being eaten by termites, and it was set to be torn down.

