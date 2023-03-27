A hillside collapsed in the Pacific Palisades Sunday evening, sending a wall of earth crashing into a home.

The landslide occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 900 block of Las Lomas Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Sky5 footage shows a roughly 100-foot by 200-foot section of the hill gave way in the backyard of one home and slid into the house below.

Sky5 footage showed a roughly 100-foot by 200-foot section of the hill gave way in the backyard of one home and slid into the single-family home below. Pacific Palisades, California. March 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Authorities say a family of eight, four adults and four children, were evacuated from the damaged home. An elderly man who lives in the home above the landslide was also evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

Landslides and mudslides have occurred throughout the Los Angeles metropolitan area this winter and spring as a result of persistent, historic rainfall. Some areas have received as much as three feet of rain since December, according to the National Weather Service.

Another storm is expected to bring rain and mountain snow to Southern California late Tuesday night through Wednesday.