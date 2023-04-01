Caltrans shared this photo of a landslide that destroyed part of the 5 Freeway on April 1, 2023.

The rain may be gone from Southern California, but the impacts on travel continue.

The southbound 5 Freeway north of Castaic and south of Gorman will be closed Saturday and Sunday nights after a landslide destroyed the shoulder of the roadway. The northbound lanes will remain open.

The closure affects all southbound lanes from Vista Del Lago Road to Templin Highway, Caltrans said on Twitter, and it will be in effect from 10 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday and again from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The off-ramps at Vista Del Lago and Smokey Bear roads will remain open, but the on-ramps will be closed.

Caltrans shared this map of a detour around the closure of the southbound 5 Freeway on April 1, 2023.

Caltrans’ suggested detour involves taking the eastbound 138 Freeway to the 14 Freeway in Lancaster, which then heads south and west back to the 5 Freeway.

“Caltrans strongly advises motorists to allow extra travel time and expect delays in both directions on I-5 in northern Los Angeles County due to multiple weather-related slides,” the agency added.