The yellow area of this map shows the areas of Moreno Valley affected by evacuations on June 30, 2023. (Riverside County Fire Department)

A brush fire grew to as many as 15 acres before firefighters were able to stop its forward spread in Moreno Valley on Friday.

The Lantz Fire broke out at Lantz Lane and Ironwood Avenue at about 10 a.m., and it was burning “light flashy fuels,” the Riverside County Fire Department said on Twitter.

By 11:20 a.m., it had grown to 15 acres and was continuing to spread at a moderate pace, though by noon, officials said they’d mapped its size at 12 acres after forward progress was stopped.

All evacuations were lifted after noon.