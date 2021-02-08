2 sought after 2nd car helped driver escape scene of deadly hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley: LAPD

A damaged Hyundai Tiburon was abandoned in Arleta after its driver allegedly helped another driver escape the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in Sun Valley on Feb. 6, 2021. (KTLA)

Police are searching for multiple suspects after the driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash escaped the scene in a second vehicle in Sun Valley over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The collision occurred just after 9 a.m. Saturday, as a Chevrolet Silverado truck ran a red light at the corner of Coldwater Canyon Avenue and Roscoe Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The northbound pickup ran into the driver’s side of an older model Morris Minor — a classic British car — that was headed west on Roscoe Boulevard, investigators said.

Paramedics pronounced the Morris Minor’s driver dead at the scene. He was identified as Harutiun Moukoian, a 58-year-old Glendale resident, by L.A. County coroner’s officials.

The force of the crash also propelled the truck into a silver Pathfinder that was waiting at the red light, LAPD Detective Lisset Fuentes said at the scene Saturday.

George Banna, the Pathfinder’s driver, told KTLA he heard loud bang then saw the truck spinning toward him. The force of the collision also slid his car into the car next to it, he said.

The L.A. Fire Department confirmed that four cars were involved but no one beside Moukoian was hurt.

The Silverado’s driver abandoned the truck and got into a silver, two-door Hyundai Tiburon that had been behind the pickup before the crash, police said.

Both drivers left the scene without stopping to identify themselves or render aid.

Witnesses to the crash chased the Hyundai as far as they could, until the occupants eventually abandoned and the occupants took off, according to Fuentes.

The Tiburon was later found abandoned in Arleta, near Ottoman Street and Stanwin Avenue. Footage from the scene showed that vehicle was also damaged, with its front driver’s side smashed in.

Investigators have yet to release a description of the drivers involved, but Fuentes said the Silverado was green and had been reported stolen out of Palmdale.

Banna pleaded for anyone with information to come forward.

“From the look of it, this man was coming out to have fun Saturday morning to end up losing his life,” he said. “It’s very sad. Watching him die in front of me, it’s sad. People like that should not being driving around.”

Anyone with information can contact LAPD Detective Wade at 818-644-8036 or 37417@lapd.online, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.