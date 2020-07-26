LAPD: 4 arrested, including 1 who had a machete, after police clash with protesters in downtown L.A.

Los Angeles police on Sunday said they made four arrests after a clash between civilians and police followed “peaceful” protests in downtown L.A. the day before.

According to LAPD, some people within a large crowd of protesters started to “direct physical assaults on officers” and vandalized property just after 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Protesters also walked onto the 101 Freeway.

People had descended outside City Hall and the Federal Building on North Los Angeles Street in one of many protests across the U.S. Saturday. LAPD initially described the demonstration as peaceful, but just after 7 p.m., the agency issued a citywide tactical alert.

Police used batons on protesters, footage shows. At one point, an officer was seen speaking to a woman holding up a phone before pushing her. A man then appeared to knock the officer to the ground before a melee between police and civilians ensued.

Violent clashes broke out among police and demonstrators in downtown L.A. amid protests at City Hall and the Federal Buildinghttps://t.co/cjk4nrJNEu pic.twitter.com/jFzgu8T62a — KTLA (@KTLA) July 26, 2020

Four officers and three protesters sustained minor injuries, according to the Police Department.

Authorities arrested three people for alleged battery on a police officer and one person, who allegedly had a machete, on suspicion of causing a disturbance, LAPD said.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is committed to making certain that Angelenos can exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully, and we cannot allow violence and destruction of property to put anyone’s safety at risk — whether they be officers, demonstrators, or bystanders,” police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement from the department.