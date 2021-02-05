LAPD: 4 sought in caught-on-video robbery of man shot, pistol-whipped while shopping with toddler in DTLA

Police released video Friday in their search for assailants captured by security cameras as they robbed a couple walking with their toddler in downtown Los Angeles, pistol whipping and shooting one of the victims.

The attack occurred just after 3 p.m. Thursday as a man and woman in their 20s were shopping in the area of Seventh and Hill streets with their 2-year-old son, according to the L.A. Police Department.

Two people got out of a gray Chrysler 300 and aimed handguns at the family, then stole their belongings, investigators said.

The father was pistol whipped on the head and shot in the arm, while the woman was able to escape to safety with her son, LAPD said.

The man was treated at a nearby hospital for the gunshot wound and a laceration to his head.

The assailants, meanwhile, got back in the Chrysler and fled west on Seventh Street towards the freeway, investigators say.

Police are searching for four suspects in the incident.

They describe the first as a Black man in his 20s measuring about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crime and was seen sitting in the Chrysler’s front passenger seat.

The second suspect was described as a Latino or light-skinned Black man in his 20s, around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He wore a black hooded sweatshirt and was in the back seat on the passenger’s side.

Police say the third suspect is a Black man in his 20s, also around 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing roughly 180 pounds. He wore a dark-colored sweatshirt with orange trim and sat behind the driver.

The Chrysler’s driver was only described as a Black woman. LAPD says the car had Keyes dealership plates.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD Officer Garcia at 213-952-6985 or Detective Gonzalez at 213-996-1875, or call 323-846-6553 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or www.lacrimestoppers.org.