Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore this week addressed a spike in shootings and homicides in the city.

He said the increase in the month of April and the past week alone is “troubling,” and that the shootings are mostly tied to gang rivalries in one area of L.A.

More patrol units and community engagement teams are being deployed in some areas of the city in an effort to decrease violence.

Kareen Wynter reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 a.m. on April 20, 2022.