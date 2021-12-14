LAPD adds extra patrols after 3 smash-and-grabs at San Fernando Valley T-Mobile stores

After an increase in organized retail thefts at three T-Mobile stores in the San Fernando Valley, LAPD has deployed extra patrols and detectives to both deter and investigate the crimes, officials said.

The smash-and-grab thefts were reported on Monday night.

The first happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Laurel Canyon and Riverside in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Three suspects entered a cell phone store and stole an unknown amount of property.

At 7:42 p.m., three Black men entered the cell phone store in the 21800 block of Ventura in Woodland Hills and stole property.

Then at 7:57 p.m. on Sherman Way in Reseda, three Black men entered the cell phone store but it’s unclear what was stolen.

A similar incident was also reported Monday evening in Duarte and investigators were working to determine if they were related.

