LAPD adds extra patrols after 3 smash-and-grabs at San Fernando Valley T-Mobile stores

After an increase in organized retail thefts at three T-Mobile stores in the San Fernando Valley, LAPD has deployed extra patrols and detectives to both deter and investigate the crimes, officials said.

The smash-and-grab thefts were reported on Monday night.

The first happened around 7 p.m. in the area of Laurel Canyon and Riverside in North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported. Three suspects entered a cell phone store and stole an unknown amount of property.

At 7:42 p.m., three Black men entered the cell phone store in the 21800 block of Ventura in Woodland Hills and stole property.

Then at 7:57 p.m. on Sherman Way in Reseda, three Black men entered the cell phone store but it’s unclear what was stolen.

Preliminary information is that three separate cellphone stores were targeted within the LAPD’s jurisdiction (one in West Valley Division, one in Topanga Division and one in North Hollywood Division). — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) December 14, 2021

A similar incident was also reported Monday evening in Duarte and investigators were working to determine if they were related.