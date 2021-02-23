LAPD admits it made hundreds more traffic stops in South L.A. than previously reported

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore, right, addresses reporters in October outside Southeast Community Police Station to discuss an increase in crime in South Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Police Department officials earlier this month downplayed a return to controversial investigative traffic stops in South L.A. in part by telling The Times that the number of stops was dramatically lower than it used to be — with just 74 stops so far this year.

But on Tuesday, LAPD Chief Michel Moore told the L.A. Police Commission that figure was wrong, and that the true count was more than eight times as high, with 639 stops having been conducted.

Moore emphasized that the total number of stops was still far below 2019 levels, when officers conducted upwards of 2,400 stops per month in ways that disproportionately affected Black motorists.

But he apologized for providing incorrect figures to The Times.

