LAPD announces investigation after pit bull shot with less-lethal round

An internal investigation has been launched into the conduct of officers after a pit bull was shot with a less-lethal bean bag round, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Saturday.

The LAPD has also released body camera footage from the incident.

According to the LAPD, officers were responding to reports of a “vicious dog” in the 6700 block of Limerick Avenue in Winnetka at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived in the area and attempted to contact some residents, the dog “aggressively charged at the officers while barking” in the residents’ driveway, the LAPD said.

“To protect themselves from the approaching dog, one officer fired a Less Lethal Bean Bag round, striking the dog on its head,” the statement read. “The dog retreated and officers were able to make contact with the resident who was able to properly secure the dog. The dog suffered injuries to its head and Animal Regulations was contacted and informed of the incident.”

The dog’s owner has publicly criticized the shooting of the pet, saying “the Bean Bag discharge was not appropriate,” the LAPD said in a release.

The dog’s owner, Cory Lennon, told ABC7 that his dog should not have been shot.

“They came up my driveway, guns drawn,” he said. “I feel like they were hunting her. They didn’t even give her a chance.”

In its statement, the LAPD said it is “reviewing all aspects of this incident.”

“We strive to continuously improve, in addition to treating all community members with dignity and respect,” the release added.