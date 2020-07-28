LAPD appoints Black female deputy chief in expansion of community policing program

As part of a reimagining of law enforcement after the killing of George Floyd, the Los Angeles Police Department is expanding its signature community policing program.

The Community Safety Partnership, which began in 2011 in some of the city’s most troubled housing developments, is credited with reducing violent crime and improving relationships with residents through initiatives such as youth football teams.

The expansion of CSP comes as other LAPD units are being closely scrutinized for potential cuts. Responding to days of street protests calling for resources to be shifted from policing to programs that help Black and Latino residents, the City Council recently slashed $150 million from the LAPD budget.

Proponents of CSP say its expansion will transform the culture of the 10,000-officer LAPD, where success has traditionally been measured by arrests and crime statistics. Now, building trust with local residents will be paramount, Chief Michel Moore said.

Emada Tingirides, deputy chief of the LAPD’s new community policing bureau, chats with Augie Lopez of the city’s Housing Authority at Nickerson Gardens in Watts in this undated photo. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times)