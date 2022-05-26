The Los Angeles Police Department arrested three people and recovered 11 firearms during the service of several search warrants across the city Thursday.

Detectives and officers from the LAPD 77th Street Division served multiple search warrants Thursday in the 77th Street area. The search warrants were for multiple locations across the precinct as part of ongoing investigations connected to several shootings.

During the service of these warrants, three people were arrested and 11 firearms were recovered, according to police.

The three people are believed to be gang members who are suspected to be involved in at least seven shooting incidents throughout the area, LAPD officials said.

Photos of the recovered firearms were shared by the LAPD 77th Street Division on Twitter.

“ The officers and detectives of 77th Street Division will continue our efforts in reducing violent crime and we appreciate the community’s ongoing support,” LAPD officials said on Twitter.