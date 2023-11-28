A man was arrested on suspicion of setting multiple fires in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning, and investigators believe he may be responsible for igniting more.

Miguel Abad Muñoz, 40, was arrested around 10 a.m. after a private security company reported seeing him set multiple fires in the area of Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard.

He was arrested near Hope Street and Washington Boulevard and a small black butane lighter was recovered and booked into evidence.

Muñoz was taken into custody by Los Angeles Police Department officers and booked into jail for arson. His bail has been set at $50,000.

LAPD investigators identified eight separate sites where debris, trash and other items were set on fire, allegedly intentionally, by Muñoz.

The Los Angeles Fire Department extinguished each fire and its arson investigators are assisting the LAPD.

Police believe Muñoz may be responsible for additional fires in the area and are asking for anyone with information to come forward. Anyone with any knowledge related to Muñoz or other suspected acts of arson can submit an anonymous tip online or contact the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.