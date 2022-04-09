The Los Angeles Police Department arrested one of four suspected robbers who targeted victims in Los Angeles by following them to their home or business.

One suspected robber was taken into custody in connection to these crimes, but the three others are still sought by police.

Video shared by the Police Department showed one of the robberies in which a person was thrown against a car while the suspects stole their belongings. The robbery happened in October 2021 on East Pico Boulevard.

The robbery was one of a string of similar robberies in which the suspects would follow their victims to an isolated location like their home, business or a quiet side street. The robberies resulted in thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen property, police said.

Police said Cheyenne Hale was arrested for his alleged role in the robberies. Three other suspects are still outstanding.

According to the LAPD, the men were seen fleeing the scene of one of the robberies in a 4-door Maserati Ghibli.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on April 9, 2022.