LAPD arrests suspect accused of attacking filmmaker at Wi Spa protest; 2 other agencies reviewing more claims

Signs are placed outside the Wi Spa in Koreatown in July 2021. (Adam Elmahrek / Los Angeles Times)

Aaron Simmons, wanted by Los Angeles police for the last week on an assault with a deadly weapon charge in an attack on a member of the media during a transgender rights protest outside an L.A. spa this summer, has been arrested.

Simmons was arrested by the LAPD on Wednesday morning in the San Fernando Valley, according to two law enforcement sources with knowledge of the situation who requested anonymity in order to speak candidly on the matter.

Simmons, 30, was charged by prosecutors last week, accused of striking independent filmmaker Rocky Romano over the head with a heavy baton-like weapon outside the Wi Spa in Westlake on July 3. Romano was wearing a helmet and had the word “PRESS” in lettering across his back.

Simmons, who could not be reached for comment, is also under scrutiny from at least two other local police agencies based on allegations that he assaulted others.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.