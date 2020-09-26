LAPD asking for help identifying suspects in shooting outside Venice-area sports bar

LAPD released this image of two people wanted in a shooting at a Venice-area sports bar Sept. 23, 2020.

One person was arrested and two others remain outstanding after gunfire erupted during a fight outside a Venice-area sports bar earlier this week, police said Friday.

A man and woman were with family and friends at the bar on Washington Boulevard, just west of Pacific Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday and were socializing with people in the outdoor dining patio when a verbal dispute broke out and turned into a physical fight with three other people, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

“During the fight, one of the suspects fired a handgun, striking both victims,” LAPD said.

The shooter and two others then fled the scene.

The moment gunfire erupted outside a Venice-area sports bar on Sept. 23, 2020. (Loudlabs)

Paramedics responded and took the male victim to a local hospital in stable condition. The female victim was treated at the scene.

Video captured the fight just outside a business’s outdoor dining area, where frantic screaming was heard as the sound of gunfire rang out. A man could later be seen down on the ground, with a woman apparently applying pressure to his abdomen area as a crowd gathered around them.

Investigators tracked down one suspect who was arrested the next day in the city of Norwalk, where officers served a search warrant and found the handgun believed to have been used in the shooting, police said.

Officers didn’t name the suspect, only saying the person is a Los Angeles resident.

Police are asking for the public’s help finding the two other people involved in the fight.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is urged to call LAPD Detective Angel Gomez at 310-482-6370. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-847.