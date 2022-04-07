The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a sexual assault that happened at a Sawtelle apartment building.

The attack happened Wednesday, March 23, at around 10:10 p.m. in a residential building located 11734 Wilshire Blvd.

A woman was riding in an elevator when a man joined her inside, police said. As she exited the elevator and headed toward her apartment door, the man from the elevator pinned her against the wall and motioned for the woman to open the door and let him into the apartment with her.

While he pinned the woman against the wall, the man was also exposing his genitals and pressing against her, the LAPD said.

After the woman repeatedly told the man to stop, he eventually let her go and returned to the elevator.

On Thursday night, the Police Department released a sketch and description of the suspect in the sexual assault.

He’s described as a Black man with brown hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be about 5 foot, 7 inches tall and 165 pounds. At the time of the attack he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with neon, black jeans and black shoes.

Police said he is estimated to be about 32 years old.

Anyone with information about the suspect or related crimes is urged to contact the LAPD West Bureau Detectives Bureau at 213-473-0447. You can also submit an anonymous tip online at lacrimestoppers.org.