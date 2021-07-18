A popular podcast host was killed over the weekend when a car crashed into him as he walked down a street in Beverly Grove and police are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver.

The fatal crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Saturday when a white BMW going eastbound on Beverly Boulevard collided with the man who was walking southbound on Croft Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The driver of the BMW kept driving and did not stop to render aid or identify themselves as required by California law, LAPD said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and paramedics provided medical treatment to the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the crash as 26-year-old Mathew George.

In a tweet Michaela Okland, host of the “She Rates Dogs Podcast,” confirmed her co-host’s death.

I would rather you guys here this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night. I don’t really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can’t do it right now — michaela okland (@MichaelaOkla) July 17, 2021

The “She Rates Dogs” Podcast shares dating, relationship and life advice with listeners. On Twitter, Okland described her co-host as “vibrant, loving, accepting and wonderful.” And said his podcast community “made him so happy.”

or to have to use past-tense to describe him. I think you all knew within 10 seconds of listening to him how vibrant, loving, accepting, and wonderful Mat George is. This community made him so happy. Your words and support made him so happy. Thanks for talking about him — She Rates Dogs: The Podcast (@sheratesdogspod) July 17, 2021

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver of the BMW is asked to contact West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or at lacrimestoppers.org.