LAPD asks for public’s help in Montecito Heights killing

Paramedics discovered a person who had been shot and died in a Montecito Heights park last month, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the killing.

The victim, whom the LAPD did not identify, was found by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics at about 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 10 on a fire road inside Ernest Debs Park, located at 4235 Monterey Road.

Paramedics, who observed that the victim had been shot in the back, pronounced the victim dead at the scene and called for homicide investigators from the LAPD.

There is currently no suspect description, the LAPD said.

Anyone with information can call Central Bureau Homicide Detective Melendez and Detective Abundis at 213-486-8700 or email 39079@lapd.online. Callers and emailers should reference LAPD report number 21-04-12731

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).