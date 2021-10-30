LAPD asks for public’s help in North Hills shooting that left 18-year-old man dead

Los Angeles homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in their investigation of a shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead in North Hills.

Officers with the Mission Area Police Station responded to a radio call about an assault with a deadly weapon and shots being fired in the 8900 block of Orion Avenue in North Hills at about 7:35 p.m on Friday, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim, who police identified as 18-year-old Ryan Castellanos, dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that a compact sedan was seen fleeing from the area, police said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact LAPD’s Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-374-9550. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.