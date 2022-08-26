The Los Angeles Police Department has issued a community alert over a TikTok challenge that encourages the theft of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

LAPD shared this graphic in a community alert warning about a TikTok challenge that encourages vehicle thefts.

Kia and Hyundai comprised almost 13% of all vehicle thefts in the city last year, police said. This year, they account for almost 20%.

The social media challenge is a factor in the increase in thefts, police said.

Kia and Hyundai vehicles made between 2010 and 2021 that don’t have push-start ignitions are the primary targets.

One TikTok video shows a young man wearing in a hoodie, a mask and gloves demonstrate how to steal a vehicle with a USB cable and a screwdriver, police explained.

“‘Kia boys’ shows who how to steal car,” text in the video reads.

Recently, a woman had her 2017 Hyundai stolen in broad daylight in Highland Park. She shared surveillance video of the brazen theft with KTLA because she wants to raise awareness of the issue.

Authorities recommend that owners of those vehicles use a steering wheel locking device or an anti theft system to prevent any crimes.

The LAPD provided these additional tips to minimize thefts:

Install a battery disconnect switch

Install a kill switch, which may require a professional installation

Lock all windows and doors

Park in a well-lit area

Park in a secured location like a garage or a parking structure

Install a GPS tracking device

Anyone with information about vehicle thefts can call the LAPD’s 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-527-3247 or LARegional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.