The Los Angeles Police Department is paying tribute to Max, a bomb-sniffing K9 officer, who has earned a well-deserved retirement.

The Los Angeles Police Department is paying tribute Max, a bomb sniffing K9, who has earned a well-deserved retirement. June 8, 2023. (LAPD)

“Serving tirelessly since October 2015, K9 Max bids farewell to his remarkable career as a bomb detection dog,” LAPD posted to social media Thursday, along with photos of Max through his years of service. “With immense gratitude, we celebrate his relentless commitment to keeping us safe.”

The LAPD began participating in the National Explosives Detection Canine Team Program (NEDCTP) in 1997, the Department says on its website. The unit operates in partnership with the Transportation Security Administration and LAX Police to provide security at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Max as a puppy. (LAPD)

“The section also works with the LAPD Bomb Squad, providing an invaluable asset to the Los Angeles community in responding to calls throughout the city,” the Department says.