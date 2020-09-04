LAPD calls paintballing in city streets an ‘alarming trend’

The Los Angeles Police Department said paintballing in city streets has become an “alarming trend,” with unsuspecting targets getting struck.

“While owning and possessing paintball guns is legal, using them in a manner other than what they’re intended for is not,” Capt. Scot Williams said. “The paintball projectiles… when they hit a person, they can cause serious injury.”

The LAPD says it has handled close to 100 reports of such attacks this year. And they say social media fueling the trend.

“Young people in our community are engaging in what they refer to as ‘paintball wars.’ They’re often recording their attacks and then posting those attacks on their social media pages,” Williams said at a news conference.

Authorities also pointed out that many paintball guns can appear to be high-powered rifles.

“Our fear as law enforcement leaders is that an officer will encounter a young person armed with one of these realistic look guns and will be forced to make a split second life or death decision,” the captain said.