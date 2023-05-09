A police chase involving a stolen car suspect ended with a crash that closed the 10 Freeway in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

The chase started around 2:30 p.m. and ended a short time later in the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway at Arlington Avenue where the driver of a dark-colored sedan apparently collided with at least three other vehicles.

Sky5 footage showed the suspect in custody and receiving medical attention at the scene.

All westbound lanes were blocked for the investigation and accident cleanup. It was not clear if any innocent drivers or passengers were hurt.