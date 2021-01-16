LAPD chief calls attention to deadly crime surge in first 2 weeks of 2021

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore, right, addresses reporters in October outside Southeast Community Police Station to discuss an increase in crime in South Los Angeles. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

The first two weeks of 2021 saw 59 shooting victims in Los Angeles compared with seven last year, L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore said in a tweet Saturday, calling attention to a deadly crime surge that has coincided with a devastating pandemic.

Moore’s tweet provided an exact comparison with the prior year, but an earlier Twitter post, from the police headquarters account, reported 68 shootings and 24 homicides, with the total of shootings “being the highest year-to-date start in over 10 years.”

The ongoing pandemic — which has kept many businesses closed and many people at home — may be one factor.

Through January and February 2020, gun violence was slightly elevated over the same period in 2019. Other crime was relatively flat. Then, the state issued its shutdown order in March, and crime patterns radically shifted.

Continued surge gun violence South LA first 2 weeks of the year. 59 shooting victims compared to 7 last year. Officers have made 105 arrests of individuals with firearms. 130 firearms taken from street. Gang intervention trying, but we need our community and elected officials. — Chief Michel Moore (@LAPDChiefMoore) January 16, 2021

2021 has seen a troubling start as it relates to homicides in LA—more than double the number compared to the same time period last year.



But rest assured, LAPD ofcrs continue to work 24/7 to put those responsible behind bars—and seek justice for victims. https://t.co/9EJ6cmop5j — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 14, 2021