LAPD chief calls attention to deadly crime surge in first 2 weeks of 2021

The first two weeks of 2021 saw 59 shooting victims in Los Angeles compared with seven last year, L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore said in a tweet Saturday, calling attention to a deadly crime surge that has coincided with a devastating pandemic.
Moore’s tweet provided an exact comparison with the prior year, but an earlier Twitter post, from the police headquarters account, reported 68 shootings and 24 homicides, with the total of shootings “being the highest year-to-date start in over 10 years.”
The ongoing pandemic — which has kept many businesses closed and many people at home — may be one factor.
Through January and February 2020, gun violence was slightly elevated over the same period in 2019. Other crime was relatively flat. Then, the state issued its shutdown order in March, and crime patterns radically shifted.
