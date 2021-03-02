LAPD Chief Michel Moore hospitalized after ‘not feeling well’

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore was hospitalized Monday night after “not feeling well” and transporting himself to a hospital, police confirmed to The Times on Tuesday.

Moore was admitted to L.A. County-USC Medical Center for “testing and observation” and remained there Tuesday. Moore’s condition and symptoms could not immediately be determined.

“Chief Moore is in great spirits and appreciates your well-wishes and support,” said Capt. Stacy Spell, an LAPD spokesman, in a statement. “To respect his privacy, the Department will not be commenting further.”

Moore was absent from the regular L.A. Police Commission meeting Tuesday morning, and a virtual meeting with reporters scheduled for Tuesday afternoon was canceled.

