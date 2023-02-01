Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore was reappointed to a second five-year term on Tuesday after a unanimous vote by the Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners.

His second term begins June 27.

“Chief Moore is an exceptional leader,” Commission President William J. Briggs said in a statement announcing the vote. “Chief Moore remaining in place will provide much-needed continuity for the Department. He has the ability to not only lead the Department, but to institute cutting edge reforms and work with deep relationships he has built with community, City, and County leaders to the benefit of the LAPD and the City of Los Angeles.”

Moore has publicly stated he does not intend to serve the entire five-year term, as he wants to hand the reins to his successor prior to the World Cup in 2026 and Summer Olympics in 2028.

Yet Moore wanted more time in the role, adding in a statement that his time as chief has been “my great honor and privilege.” He also thanked his supporters while acknowledging his critics for calling out his “missteps.”

“I am grateful for the unanimous decision by the Board of Police Commissioners for my reappointment. Moving forward, I am committed to the path of further building trust in this Department and with its members; to continuing and expanding police reforms, including improving the response to those experiencing a mental health crisis; to lowering gun violence and overall crime; to expanding alternative response measures; to rebuilding the Department’s staffing and improving services including the expansion of our Community Safety Partnership initiative; to continuing our emphasis on de-escalation and training; to modernizing our technology to improve efficiencies; and, to achieving a safer city that embraces its dedicated officers that are committed To Protect and To Serve,” he said. “There’s much to do and I am excited for the opportunity to continue this critical work.”