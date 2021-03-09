LAPD Chief Michel Moore says he had ‘difficulty communicating’ before hospitalization

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore on Tuesday acknowledged having difficulty with his speech before his overnight hospitalization last week, but declined to share any diagnosis or cause for his health scare.

“I was feeling ill, my speech,” he said. “I just had a sense of being out of sorts, and also having difficulty communicating.”

He said he had noticed the issue “a couple times over the course of the day,” and thinking he’d be “better safe than sorry” and decided to seek medical treatment.

Moore said he did not transport himself to the hospital, as the department had stated previously, but was driven to L.A. County-USC Medical Center by his security detail — which always drives him when he’s on duty. He was admitted March 1 and released the following day after what he described as “a series of tests.”

