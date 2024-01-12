Los Angeles Chief of Police Michel Moore, who has led the department since 2018, will retire at the end of February, Moore announced at a news conference with Mayor Karen Bass on Friday.

“It has been my distinct honor and privilege to have served for more than four decades on the finest police department in the world, and the last five and a half years as chief,” Moore said.

Moore, 63, first joined the Los Angeles Police Department as an officer in 1981 and was consistently promoted through the ranks from detective to sergeant, lieutenant, and eventually Captain in 1998. As Captain, Moore was placed in charge of LAPD’s notorious Rampart Division after the arrest of Rafael Perez on corruption charges.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore announces his retirement alongside Mayor Karen Bass. Jan. 12, 2024. (KTLA)

Moore was promoted once again to Deputy Chief in 2004, Assistant Chief in 2010, and was sworn in as Police Chief by Mayor Eric Garcetti in 2018.

“The goals I began my tenure as chief of police remain essentially the same today: build on the successes of my predecessors … bolstering public trust, lowering crime, modernizing our technology and addressing the pressing concerns of our people,” Moore said during Friday’s announcement. “I’m proud of my leadership.”

During his tenure, Moore managed crises ranging from the George Floyd protests and subsequent efforts to defund police, to the COVID-19 pandemic and, more recently, the spike in smash-and-grab retail theft.

Moore said he looks forward to spending more time with his wife and daughter. Mayor Bass said Moore will remain with the city following his retirement to help with the transition to a new chief.

