LAPD chief predicts city will top 300 homicides this year as killings increase nearly 25%

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore predicted Tuesday that the city will see more than 300 homicides this year — a grisly milestone not reached in L.A. in more than a decade.

Moore said there had been 266 homicides in the city as of Saturday, representing a nearly 25% increase over the same period last year and surpassing the total number of homicides in all of 2019, when there were 253 killings in the city, and 2018, when there were 260 total killings.

Speaking during a virtual meeting of the Police Commission, Moore called the pace of violence in 2020 a “terrible loss” and an “erosion” of progress that had been made reducing gun violence in the city in recent years.

The last time the city broke 300 homicides was in 2009, when there were 312 killings in the city.

