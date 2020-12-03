LAPD chief says city officials are ‘seriously contemplating’ laying off officers as part of budget cuts

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Wednesday that city officials are “seriously contemplating” layoffs of police officers as part of the effort to close a projected budget deficit expected to reach or exceed $600 million.

Moore made his remarks just two days before the city’s budget analysts are expected to issue a report on the city’s financial crisis and the steps needed to address it. Mayor Eric Garcetti and members of the City Council will begin examining those proposals — and discussing the size of the city workforce — this month, he said.

As they look for solutions, city leaders are considering layoffs for police officers and civilians at the LAPD, the chief said.

“We have already experienced … a reduction in our workforce, between sworn and civilian, in excess of 500 personnel,” Moore said during a video Q&A with members of the news media. “To suffer further losses would be devastating to the safety of the city. So I think everything’s on the table.”

