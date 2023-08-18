At least one Los Angeles Police Department officer opened fire in Watts Friday morning.

A few minutes before 8 a.m., police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in the 2100 block of East 103rd Street, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The LAPD later confirmed that the shooting occurred at 6:42 a.m.

Police have not released any details about the person at whom police were shooting, whether that person was struck and, if so, the extent of their wounds, but more information is expected soon, as an LAPD spokesperson is headed to the scene.

Luis Zuniga contributed to this report.

Check back for updates to this developing story.