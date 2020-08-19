LAPD considers cutting power to at least 3 homes for violating pandemic rules

People party at a mansion in Beverly Crest before police responded to a shooting there on Aug. 4, 2020. (KTLA)

Los Angeles is considering cutting power to at least three houses houses for violating coronavirus-related rules against social gatherings, according to police and city officials.

One is a Hollywood home linked to a social media star who allegedly threw a birthday party with many guests.

LAPD officers issued citations for noisy gatherings at 13 different homes this past weekend, warning the hosts that they could have their utilities cut — including water and power — if they continued to host parties there.

The host of one party in the city’s Central Division refused to heed the initial warning and received a follow-up notice that same night, police said. That address, which police said they could not provide, was forwarded to L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti’s office for a potential utility shut-off.

