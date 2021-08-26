LAPD COVID cases spike as officials finalize vaccine mandate, see pushback

Coronavirus cases are spiking within the Los Angeles Police Department as city officials work with labor leaders to finalize a vaccination mandate for city employees, and those who oppose the requirement search for ways to circumvent it.

There were 84 new coronavirus cases identified among LAPD personnel in the last week, an increase from 45 the week prior, according to police. The new total includes a “hot spot” of 26 new infections among employees at the LAPD’s Central Station in skid row — where officials were scrambling to isolate the outbreak.

“We’ve taken some added protective measures, including restricting the front desk access, in an effort to reduce the infection rate that we’re seeing there,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore told a civilian oversight panel this week.

The rise in cases comes amid a growing debate around the looming mandate, which some officers are already trying to find a way to circumvent. At least one officer sought assistance in getting a religious exemption from a firebrand Sun Valley megachurch pastor known for his opposition to pandemic-related government orders, according to comments the pastor made at a meeting of church elders Aug. 19.

