LAPD deals with ‘unruly’ crowds after Dodgers World Series victory

Los Angeles police declared unlawful assemblies in downtown Los Angeles and Echo Park to clear out people who blocked streets and set off fireworks after the Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday night.
Crowds gathered across the city to celebrate, mostly peacefully. But in some places, the situation got tense.
In Echo Park, people threw objects at police, who responded by shooting rubber bullets.
In downtown Los Angeles, video showed a crowd blocking a big-rig truck and taking merchandise from it. Several businesses were also reported vandalized.
Read the full story on LATimes.com.