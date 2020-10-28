LAPD deals with ‘unruly’ crowds after Dodgers World Series victory

Los Angeles police declared unlawful assemblies in downtown Los Angeles and Echo Park to clear out people who blocked streets and set off fireworks after the Dodgers won the World Series on Tuesday night.

Crowds gathered across the city to celebrate, mostly peacefully. But in some places, the situation got tense.

In Echo Park, people threw objects at police, who responded by shooting rubber bullets.

In downtown Los Angeles, video showed a crowd blocking a big-rig truck and taking merchandise from it. Several businesses were also reported vandalized.

Fans celebrate in downtown Los Angeles after the Los Angeles Dodgers’ victory in the World Series on Oct. 27, 2020. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27, 2020 to win their first World Series since 1988. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

LAPD officers on horseback move in to disperse the crowds in downtown Los Angeles after the Dodgers won the World Series on Oct. 27, 2020. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Fans watch a car do burnouts in downtown Los Angeles following the Los Angeles Dodgers World Series win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Oct. 27, 2020. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Fans gather in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 27, 2020 to celebrate the Los Angeles Dodgers win over the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to win the World Series.(Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Police disperse crowds in downtown Los Angeles celebrating the Dodgers winning the World Series on Oct. 27, 2020. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)

Fireworks light up the sky in downtown Los Angeles as fans celebrate after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 to win the World Series on Oct. 27, 2020. (Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times)