LAPD declares ‘ghost guns’ an ‘epidemic’ as seizures increase 400%

In this Nov. 27, 2019, file photo, “ghost guns” are displayed at the headquarters of the San Francisco Police Department in San Francisco. (Haven Daley / Associated Press)

The proliferation of homemade “ghost guns” has skyrocketed in Los Angeles, contributing to more than 100 violent crimes this year, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a report released Friday.

Detectives have linked the untraceable weapons to 24 killings, eight attempted homicides and dozens of assaults and armed robberies since January, according to the report.

And police expect the problem to get worse, the report said.

During the first half of this year, the department confiscated 863 ghost guns, a 400% increase over the 217 it seized during the same period last year, according to the report. That sharp jump suggests the number of ghost guns on the streets and such seizures “will continue to grow exponentially,” the authors of the report wrote.

