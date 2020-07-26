LAPD declares tactical alert in response to protests in downtown L.A.

Los Angeles police issued a citywide tactical alert Saturday night in response to protests downtown, a move that allows the department to have more officers and resources available.

Sgt. Anthony Costello said that there had not been any major problems with the majority of thecrowd but that there were some isolated incidents of vandalism, including some broken windows and graffiti at the U.S. Courthouse downtown.

Video posted on social media showed police in riot gear facing off with what appeared to be dozens of protesters in front of City Hall. Some in the crowd waved signs and chanted, “Black lives matter” and “No justice, no peace.”

Earlier, dozens of demonstrators marched onto a section of the northbound 101 Freeway while a smaller group broke away and protested around the U.S. Courthouse on First Street, where windows were broken and exterior walls spray-painted, according to KTLA. An officer can be seen on video confronting a female protester in front of the building before he is knocked to the ground by another demonstrator.

A woman’s face is bloodied as LAPD officers take down protesters who were part of a group that shattered glass windows at the U.S. Courthouse in downtown L.A. on July 25, 2020. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)