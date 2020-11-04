LAPD declares unlawful assembly due to ‘unruly crowd’ near Staples Center

The Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly and issued a dispersal order for an “unruly crowd” near Staples Center Tuesday.

The department announced the orders around 8 p.m., telling everyone to leave the area of Pico Boulevard and Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles.

A photo shared by the department showed several people at the scene, lined up with their wrists bound. No information was available on arrests in the area.

Videos posted to social media showed a large police response and clashes with the crowd around 7 p.m.

Police did not provide information on why the crowd was deemed unruly and it’s unclear how many people were gathered in the area.

Staples Center was serving as a vote center from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

LAPD had earlier issued a citywide tactical alert to ensure “sufficient resources to address any incidents that may arise as a result of Election Day activities, but is not a result of any specific incident,” the department said around 3 p.m. in a tweet.

“The Department is committed to ensuring that adequate resources are available to ensure all Angelenos are able to safely vote without interference,” LAPD said.

Due to a large and unruly crowd, the LAPD has declared an unlawful assembly & issued a dispersal order in the area of Pico & Figueroa northwest corner. At this time, anyone in the area is to leave immediately and follow all orders from any police officer. This area is now closed. pic.twitter.com/SwNRsznqE2 — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) November 4, 2020