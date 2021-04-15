LAPD detective involved in drunken Skid Row shooting in 2019 challenges suspension

An image from security video of the altercation and shooting involving Det. Michael Johnson on Skid Row in 2019, provided by the LAPD. (LAPD via Los Angeles Times)

A Los Angeles police detective who narrowly avoided getting fired after drinking for hours with his subordinates in downtown bars and then shooting a homeless man during an early-morning altercation on skid row in 2019 is challenging the lesser suspension he received.

Det. Michael Johnson, who was hospitalized in critical condition and placed in an induced coma after being badly beaten and losing his gun during the fight, argued in a filing in L.A. County Superior Court last week that the 55-day suspension without pay he received should be overturned as excessive.

“Under all of the facts and circumstances of this case, the penalty imposed … was excessive and was not based on the evidence presented, and as such, constitutes an arbitrary and capricious abuse of discretion,” Johnson’s complaint stated.

The challenge, which revealed the details of Johnson’s suspension for the first time, comes more than a year after LAPD Chief Michel Moore said publicly that he had recommended Johnson be fired for his actions, and as the L.A. County district attorney’s office continues to review the shooting.

