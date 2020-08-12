LAPD detectives seek help finding 4-month-old puppy stolen while on walk with owner in Larchmont

LAPD released these photos of the stolen puppy on Aug. 12, 2020.

Police on Wednesday asked for the public’s help to track down a stolen puppy that was taken during a robbery in Larchmont.

The theft occurred at 12:55 p.m. on July 29, while the victim was walking the 4-month-old chihuahua down the 5000 block of Maplewood Avenue, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

At one point, the owner went to check his or her cellphone. That’s when the assailant approached from behind and shoved the victim, causing the individual to fall to the ground, the release stated.

The assailant then nabbed the puppy and took off in a vehicle. The car, believed to be a white 2011 to 2015 Chevy Volt, was last seen heading northbound on Van Ness Avenue.

The puppy, named Bean, is brown in color with a white chest marking and weighs about 6 pounds, according to LAPD.

Police described the thief only as a man in his late 20s, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

Anyone with information about the incident or the puppy’s whereabouts is asked to contact LAPD Olympic Division Robbery Detective Brenda Hardy at 213-382-9463. Calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247 during non-business hours and weekends.

Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously by dialing 1-800-222-8477 or going to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

This photo, released by LAPD, shows the suspect’s vehicle, according to police.