LAPD directed to ‘minimize’ use of rubber bullets against peaceful protestors, Garcetti says

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti walks out to address protesters and clergy members on June 2, 2020. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he has directed the LAPD to “minimize” its use of rubber bullets when dealing with peaceful protesters.

“I think that we’ve seen less of any of those tactics and I hope that we can see the most minimal if not zero of those tactics,” he said.

He mentioned that an officer suffered a fractured skull and that officers needed to make peaceful protesting possible.

“Those tactics will sometimes be out there, but it is my direction to minimize those and if we can to not use those [tactics] at all especially if there’s peaceful protesters.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

