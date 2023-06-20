A Los Angeles police dog is being hailed a hero after he located a massive cache of narcotics and an assault rifle that was hidden inside a vending machine.

The drug bust happened in Los Angeles as part of a Ventura County Sheriff’s Office investigation.

Authorities lay out a cache of items recovered from a search warrant service in Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Sheriff’s deputies were in L.A. to serve a search warrant at an undisclosed location and requested a K-9 unit from the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD K9 Bosco responded to the scene to assist in the investigation, at which point he sniffed out the drugs which were hidden in a nondescript soda vending machine.

A vending machine where a police dog found a massive haul of illegal narcotics and an assault rifle. (Los Angeles Police Department) Bosco, a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd assigned to the LAPD Narcotics Division. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Inside the machine, authorities found 15 pounds of heroin, a kilogram of fentanyl and an assault rifle. A kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill more than 500,000 people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Bosco is a 2-year-old Dutch shepherd that specializes in narcotics. According to LAPD, Bosco has been on the job for only six months. We will watch his career with great interest.