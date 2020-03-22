LAPD expected to cancel vacations, work 12-hour shifts in response to coronavirus outbreak

Los Angeles police Lt. Jay Hom helps assemble kits consisting of an N95 mask, work gloves and nitrile gloves on March 11, 2020, for field officers to protect themselves from the coronavirus.(Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles Police Department is expected to switch to 12-hour shifts for its officers in the coming weeks and cancel all vacations as a way to staff up in response to the coronavirus outbreak, a law enforcement source told the L.A. Times.

The department is also planning to assign officers to each of the city’s new emergency shelters, which are expected to grow in number, according to the source familiar with the plans who was unable to speak publicly about them.

The plans are still being finalized but are part of a larger effort by the LAPD to mobilize and be of assistance during the public health crisis.

Earlier this month, the LAPD said it would shift half the detectives working in its community stations to daily patrol to ensure public peace.

