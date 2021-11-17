LAPD, family seek public’s help locating 16-year-old missing since Sunday

Darrleon Wilmore is seen in photos released by LAPD on Nov. 17, 2021.

Family members and the LAPD on Wednesday asked for help to locate a 16-year-old boy who has been missing for a few days.

Darrleon Wilmore’s last known whereabouts were in the West Adams neighborhood around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, when he was seen walking away from a business near Crenshaw Boulevard and the 10 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Family and friends are concerned because they haven’t heard from him since despite attempts to contact him, police said in a news release.

LAPD distributed photos of the missing teenager as they sought the public’s assistance to track him down.

Wilmore is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

He was wearing a white sweatshirt, green windbreaker pants and black Crocs when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s Southwest Juvenile Unit at 213-485-2585 or Southwest Detectives at 213-485-2710. Calls should be directed to 877-527-3247 during non-business hours and weekends.

Anonymous tips can also be left via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or by going to the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Missing Child, We are seeking the publics assistance with finding Darrleon Wilmore, he was last seen November 14, 2021 around 6:45 pm walking from a business on Crenshaw Blvd. & 10 Fwy . Please share so the family can find their child. pic.twitter.com/2sYYf3RmYA — LAPD Southwest (@LAPD_Southwest) November 17, 2021